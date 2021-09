QUETTA (Dunya News) - Quetta Customs seized smuggled goods worth Rs 130 million in a major operation in Nokandi.

According to customs spokesperson, the customs personnel along with the FC raided a warehouse in Nokondi on a tip-off, during which a large number of smuggled goods were recovered which were to be smuggled to different areas within the province.

The seized items include cloth, tires, blankets, electronics and motor oil worth Rs 130 million.