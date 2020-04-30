FIA registers case over threat to New Zealand cricket team

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing has registered a case on the issue of cancellation and threat of New Zealand cricket team s tour of Pakistan.

According to the details, the New Zealand cricket team had refused to go to the ground from the hotel hours before the start of first ODI and abandoned Pakistan tour on the pretext of security.

After New Zealand, England also refused to visit Pakistan on security grounds.

The case was registered under Section 506, 109 PPC of Cyber Terrorism, on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Muhammad Waseem.

According to the FIA s Cyber Crime Wing, the case was registered after an inquiry in the light of information received from Interpol.

