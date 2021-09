Six year old Muneeb was kidnapped when he was playing in the street.

MURIDKE (Online) - Muridke police have safely recovered a six year old boy, who was abducted a day ago.

According to details, cops also held five suspects who were demanding two million as ransom money.

According to initial investigations by the police, one of the suspects was Muneeb’s cousin, while others were also his relatives.