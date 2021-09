DIR (Dunya News) - Nine people were killed in a firing incident during a jirga in Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to police sources, a jirga was held over a land dispute during which the two groups exchanged fire after verbal spat. As a result, 9 people including members of the jirga were killed and 10 others got injured.

As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Dir.