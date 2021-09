Police have registered a case against the dogs' owner

JAHANIAN (Dunya News) – A minor girl was mauled to death by dogs of influential man in rural area of the city.

According to details, the girl was playing in a street when dogs attacked her. She was shifted to hospital but unfortunately succumbed to her wounds.

Police have registered a case against the dogs’ owner after Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident.