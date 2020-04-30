Medical report has revealed that she was raped and was choked to death.

MANANWALA (Online) - A six years old girl was laid to rest in Punjab’s Mananwala Sunday after she was raped, killed by her rapist.

Police have arrested the suspect, who, as per police has admitted committing heinous crime. Moreover, suspect’s medical report has also confirmed the crime, police told reporters.

According to details, the innocent girl Haadiya was laid to rest Sunday in presence of hundreds of mourners.

Medical report has revealed that she was raped and was choked to death.

Punjab assembly’s lawmaker Mehmood-ul-Haq, who was part of Haadiya’s final prayers said that he would take the matter to provincial assembly.

Talking to media, he said that due to abortive law and order, we see such heinous crimes taking place almost every day.