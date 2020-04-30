A case has also been registered against the suspects in Korangi Industrial Area.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rangers and Police, in a joint intelligence based operation, arrested a most wanted suspect.

According to details, the suspect Amir and his accomplices on July 30 looted cash and mobile phone from a man who was coming back from a bank.

On receiving report, police followed the criminals, who opened fire at police party. In exchange of fire, two criminals were injured and arrested by the police; however, Amir managed to flee.

