Karachi: Suspected robber killed in exchange of fire with police

KARACHI (Dunya News) - One suspected robber was killed while his accomplice managed to escape in exchange of fire with police in Karachi.

As per details, an exchange of fire took place between police on patrol and robbers when police stopped the suspects on suspicion near Karachi’s Shah Latif Town Razzakabad.

According to police, the suspects were attempting to flee after snatching cash and valuables from a citizen. A suspect got injured in firing while his accomplice managed to flee.

The injured suspect succumbed to injuries while he was being transferred to hospital for treatment.

Police said that the items snatched from the citizen and illegal weapons were seized from the possession of the dead accused.

The process of identifying the dead accused was underway and police was searching the escaped accomplice.

Police were collecting evidence from the scene and statement of the victim was being recorded.