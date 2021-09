Special steps should be taken for improvement in law and order situation: CM Buzdar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday ordered a crackdown against criminal gang in DG Khan and tribal areas.

According to details, Usman Buzdar has said that special steps should be taken for improvement in law and order situation.

He further said that police checkpoints should be increased and directed concerned officials to ensure police patrolling at night.