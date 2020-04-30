Rangers, police arrest two suspects in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a joint operation, Rangers and police arrested two suspects in Karachi on Saturday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused identified as Sadiq alias Langra and Amir alias Durrani. The suspects had killed the youth on June 5, 2021 due to exchange of harsh words. A case has been registered against the arrested suspects in Peerabad Police Station.

The Rangers spokesman also said that the accused revealed their involvement in several robberies along with other accomplices during the interrogation. The arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.