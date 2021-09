LAHORE (Online) - Lahore Traffic Police seized a commercial vehicle violating for traffic rules over 60 times.

Driver was caught and was fined with an amount of Rs39500. According to City Traffic Police, the E-Challan team caught the vehicle which was fined over 63 times from Faisal Town.

They held that the driver had over sped 19 times, 11 times violated the lanes, and broke the traffic signal 33 times.