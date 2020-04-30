Man allegedly kills sister over property dispute in Faisalabad

Faisalabad (Online): A man allegedly killed sister over a land distribution dispute in Faisalabad.

According to sources, Madad Ali, a resident of Thatta Sujawal, had fights with his sister, Kausar Bibi, over a 2 acre plot.

On day, Bibi went to the fields where the suspected murderer Ali was already present. After exchanging arguments, the man alleged opened fire and killed her on the spot.

The local police have registered a murder case against Ali and started investigation. However, the alleged murderer fled the scene after the committing the crime.