Lower Dir: Eight killed, several injured in firing between two groups

LOWER DIR (Dunya News) - Eight people were killed while several others got injured in a shootout between two parties at a funeral in Lower Dir.

According to police, a land dispute between Malik Jahanzeb and Malik Ijaz resulted in firing at the funeral prayers, killing eight people on both sides and injuring at least 15.

Malik Jahanzeb s young son Fahad was also among those killed in the firing.

According to police, the exchange of fire between the two sides continued till the last reports came in, police and elite force have reached the spot.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to Timergara Teaching Hospital where the condition of 10 injured is said to be critical.

