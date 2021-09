KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robber was killed while his other accomplice got injured during a robbery attempt at Malir Link Road of the port city.

According to details, a robber was injured and another was killed after a truck ran over him, while their three accomplices managed to flee the scene.



Meanwhile, a 12-year-old was injured in Gulshan-e-Maymar neighborhood of the city for resisting a robbery attempt.