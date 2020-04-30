Two suspicious women were seen in the footage: police

MARDAN (Online) - Mardan police have safely recovered a newborn baby abducted from Mardan Medical Complex Hospital a few days ago.

Addressing a news conference, police officials told reporters that unidentified woman allegedly kidnapped a newborn baby of a local trader Saeed Afzal from Mardan Medical Complex on 9th September.

Police added that they had registered FIR of the incident.

Cops said that CCTV footage and other evidences were obtained during investigations.

Two suspicious women were seen in the footage, Police told reporters.

During investigations, police arrested a mother and daughter identified as Neha Bibi and Nikelam Bibi from Kalu Khan and recovered the baby from their possession.

Suspects have been presented before a local court and further investigations are underway.