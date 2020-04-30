Clash between rival groups claims three lives in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi (Online): Three people were killed in an armed clash between two groups in Dhok Gujri area in Rawalpindi.

According to details, three people were killed and several others were injured in an armed clash between two groups in Dhok Gujri area of Chontra Police in Rawalpindi.

The police officer told that the groups had long running feud, and since last night there has been a heated argument exchange between two sides, which turned into armed clash.

Bodies and injured were shifted to the hospital. Two among them were identified as Waqar and Ali.