Karachi: Mother arrested on suspicion of killing her three children

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after her three young children were found dead in Gulistan-e-Johar in Karachi.

According to police three children mysteriously died in Karachi some time ago. The three siblings were under the age of 10 years.

The mother claimed that she had sprayed pesticides in the house, which resulted in the deaths of the children.

According to police officials, when the children s father returned from Lahore, he had expressed suspicion of murder on the mother. The case was registered at Shahrah-e-Faisal police station on the complaint of the father.

During investigation, it was revealed that the mother was the killer and was formally arrested, said police.

