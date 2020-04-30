Peshawar: CTD arrests key member of banned outfit

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Peshawar Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested a key member of a banned outfit.

According to details, the raid was conducted on a tip-off over the presence of terrorist on Badizai Road in Mian Khan Garhi Peshawar.

During the operation the terrorist was arrested along with a hand grenade and 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

The terrorist during preliminary investigation told that his name was Amin, a resident of Shlobar Qambar Khel, Khyber District, and identified himself as a member of the banned Lashkar-e-Islam Mangal Bagh group. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigations have been started.



