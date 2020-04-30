Customs inspector receives salaries, promotions for 10 years after conviction

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A Customs Department Inspector convicted in bribery case was receiving regular salary and promotions for 10 years.

During hearing of a case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), it was revealed that the convict in the customs bribery case not only received regular salaries from the department for 10 years but also continued to get promotions.

When a customs inspector named Nazir Khan was found guilty of taking bribe, DG Customs fired him in 2001 and ordered to refund the pay. Nazir Khan was convicted of taking bribe and the decision was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

The Nazir Khan has challenged his demotion and dismissal in the Islamabad High Court since 2001, but the court rejected his plea against refund of salaries and benefits after retirement.

The court remarked in its judgment that the conviction of Customs Inspector was exposed when the pension started. It is a criminal offense for inspector to hide his sentence from the department. The court has ordered an inquiry into the matter.