ANF seizes 1885.66 kgs drugs valuing US$ 107.951 mln

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 1885.66 Kgs narcotics valuing US $ 107.951 million internationally, arrested 30 culprits and impounded 15 vehicles while conducting 26 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to a spokesperson, the seized drugs comprised 18.72 Kgs Heroin, 1492.75 Kgs Hashish, 120 Kgs Opium, 1.040 Kgs Amphetamine (Ice), 6600 x Ecstasy Tabs (3.850 Kgs), 1.600 Kgs Suspected Powder, 5460 x Alparozlam Tabs (1.500 Kgs), 565320 x Xanax Tabs (134 Kgs), 264000 x Valium Diazepam Tabs (78 Kgs), 83760 x Pinix Alprazlom Tabs (26.5 Kgs), 7.5 Kgs Methamphetamine (Ice) & 0.200 Kgs Ecstasy Powder.

Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Balochistan recovered 6 Kgs Hashish near Bismillah Hotel Dasht area District Sibi from personal possession of arrested accused Shoukat Ali resident of Mastung.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Balochistan, Quetta intercepted an Auto Rickshaw at Hazar Ganji Bus stop near Peyalah Hotel, Quetta and recovered 23 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Abdul Waheed, Muhammad Akhtar & Ali Mehdi residents of Quetta.

Police Station ANF Mianwali intercepted a Hino Mazda Truck near Hamza Cotton Factory MM road Mianwali and recovered 78 Kgs Hashish from secret cavity of seized truck. 2 x accused Bakhat Muhammad resident of Qilla Abdullah & Asad Khan resident of Pishin were arrested on the spot.

In another operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Punjab, Lahore intercepted a motorcycle near Mehmood Botti Orange Train Station, Lahore and recovered 48 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Arshad resident of Lahore.

Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a Suzuki Cultus Car near Rescue 1122 Office, Singhpura G.T road, Lahore and recovered 9.600 Kgs Hashish from secret cavities of seized car. 1 x accused Muhammad Islam resident of Attock was arrested on the spot.

In fourth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad raided near Al Aziz Hotel Samundri road Faisalabad and recovered 2 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Atif Zia resident of Jhang.

Police Station ANF Faisalabad apprehended 1 x Pakistani National accused Wali Bekhail resident of District Khyber at Faisalabad Airport who was proceeding to Bahrain through flight no.GF-791 and recovered 1.040 Kgs Amphetamine (Ice) which was tactfully concealed in bottom of his trolley bag.

In sixth operation, Police Station ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcycle at Multan Auto Workshop near Peco Morr Molana Shoukat Ali road Kot Lakhpat, Lahore and recovered 3.600 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Faisal Javed resident of Lahore.

Police Station ANF Multan raided near Nawaz Sharif Zarai University District Multan and recovered 25.200 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Aqib Khan resident of Sargodha & Wajid resident of Qilla Abdullah on the spot.

In eighth operation, Police Station ANF Faisalabad intercepted a Hino Truck near Faisalabad Motorway Toll Plaza Sargodha – Faisalabad road District Faisalabad and recovered 120 Kgs Opium & 408 Kgs Hashish from secret cavity of seized truck. 2 x accused Muhammad Wali & Sami Ullah residents of Qilla Abdullah were arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with ANF Post at Torkham Border arrested an accused Zahir Shah resident of Afghanistan near departure scanner Torkham Border and recovered 6600 x Ecstasy Tablets (weighing 3.850 Kgs) which was tactfully concealed in trolley bag.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Peshawar conducted a raid near Jawad Towers University road Peshawar and recovered 1 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of Rubina resident of Peshawar. In third operation, Police Station ANF Kohat intercepted a motorcycle near Hango road Kohat and recovered 2.400 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Muhammad Saddiq resident of Kohat.

Police Station ANF Peshawar in collaboration with 104 Wing FC (North) recovered 6.250 Kgs Hashish which was concealed in plastic sack and laying unattended in general area Dogra Check Post District Khyber.

Police Station Regional Directorate ANF KP, Peshawar intercepted a Bedford Oil Tanker near Lachi Toll Plaza Kohat and recovered 812.400 Kgs Hashish from the secret cavity of the Oil Tanker. 1 x accused Muslim resident of Kohat was arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF, Islamabad arrested a person Shah Nawaz and recovered 1.600 Kgs suspected powder from his house located at Post Office Phul Garan House No. 214, Islamabad.

In another operation, Regional Directorate ANF Rawalpindi conducted a raid at 26 No. Chungi near Attock Petrol Pump GT road, Islamabad and recovered 2.170 Kgs Heroin from personal possession of arrested accused Tariq Mehmood resident of Gujranwala.

Police Station ANF, Islamabad (ICT) intercepted a Honda Vezel Hybrid Car in front of Ghouri Town, Phase 4-B house No.515 Islamabad.

During search of the car, recovered 7.300 Kgs Heroin which was concealed in shopping bags lying inside the said vehicle. 2 x accused Jan Agha and Nasir Ahmed residents of Peshawar were arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a motorcycle near Mangopir Karachi and recovered 1.500 Kgs Hashish from personal possession of arrested accused Yasir Khan resident of Karachi.

In another operation, Police Station ANF Korangi intercepted a Rickshaw near Baloch Hotel Indus Chowrangi Korangi road Karachi and recovered 16.800 Kgs Hashish. Accused Mina Baz resident of Khyber Agency was arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Hyderabad intercepted Khyber Car near Giddu Chowk Hyderabad and recovered 33 Kgs Hashish from the seized car. 2 x accused Faiz Muhammad & Abdul Rasheed residents of Shikarpur were arrested on the spot. In fourth operation, Regional Directorate ANF Sindh, Karachi intercepted a parcel from Havi Express Courier Company Pvt Ltd, Karachi, which was booked from D-Ex World Wide Courier Company, Peshawar.

During search of said parcel 1.500 Kgs Heroin was recovered which was concealed in thread rolls.

The said parcel was booked by Tariq Hussain resident of Peshawar to Raja Taimoor resident of UK. In fifth operation, Police Station Regional Directorate ANF Sindh, Karachi intercepted 2 x container at PICT, Karachi and recovered 5460 x Azolam (Alparazolam) Tabs (weighing 1.500 Kgs), 565320x Xanax Tabs (weighing 134 Kgs), 264000 x Valium Diazepam Tabs (weighing 78 Kgs) & 83760 x Pinix (Alparozlam Tabs (weighing 26.500 Kgs).

The containers were booked by M/S Exports Grand Arab Star, Karachi being sent to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Exporter of said shipment Mairaj Ud Din residents of Karachi was arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal intercepted a Mazda Truck at Toll Plaza Super Highway, Karachi and recovered 6.500 Kgs Heroin, 7.500 Kgs Methamphetamine (Ice) & 0.200 Kgs Ecstasy Powder from said vehicle.

Accused Abdul Rehman resident of Balochistan was arrested on the spot. Police Station ANF Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi, intercepted a Oil Tanker at Naval Colony near PSO Petrol Pump Hub River road, Karachi and recovered 16 Kgs Hashish from the Tanker and 1x Rickshaw was also seized. 3 x accused Abdul Majid resident of Qilla Abdullah, Babar resident of Karachi and Dost Ali resident of Sanghar were arrested on the spot.

Police Station ANF Korangi intercepted a suspected parcel at TCS Courier Company, Karachi. During search of the said parcel 1.250 Kgs Heroin which was concealed in women suits. The said parcel was booked by Imran Gulzar resident of Karachi to Shakeel Khan resident of UK .

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.