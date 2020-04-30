Three other robbers managed to escape.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A robber was shot dead in an alleged police encounter outside a bank in Awami Colony Industrial area of the city.

According to police, the robbers entered the bank with intention of robbery, snatched gun from security guards and took staff hostage.

Police reached the place of incident as soon as it recieved report. The robbers opened fire on the personnel while leaving the bank and tried to escape.

In exchange of fire, one robber was shot dead; however, three others managed to flee.