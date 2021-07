Karachi court acquits Uzair Baloch in two more cases

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Additional District and Sessions Judge South acquitted Lyari gang warlord Uzair Baloch in two cases due to lack of evidence.

Additional District and Sessions Judge heard the cases in Karachi Central Jail. Police could not present concrete evidence against the accused.

Cases of assault on police at Kalakot and Baghdadi police station and illegal possession of weapons were registered against Uzair Baloch in 2012.

In both cases, three accused have already been acquitted.