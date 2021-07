During the search of the vehicle 24 short guns were recovered.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Police in Peshawar foiled an attempt to smuggle large cache of arms during an operation and arrested two accused.

According to police, an operation was carried out on intelligence report and a suspicious vehicle was stopped.

During the search of the vehicle 24 short guns and 54,000 different bore cartridges were recovered.

Arrested accused belong from Punjab and Daara Adam Khel. Police also seized the vehicle and registered a case against the criminals.