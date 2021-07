Mother, her four children poisoned to death in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN (Dunya News) - A mother and her four children were poisoned to death in village 143-EC of Pakpattan.

According to the police, Hamza and Azeem, cousins of the deceased children, got fed up with the scolding of their father and mixed poisonous pills in the cooking oil. The woman and her four children died after eating Prathas made from poisonous oil.

Police arrested both accused after they confessed to the crime during interrogation.