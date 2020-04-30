Peshawar: Police hand over valuables to owners recovered from accused

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Peshawar police handed over vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones and other items snatched from citizens during street crimes to their owners.

SP City Atiq Shah while talking to media said that operation was carried out against the elements involved in street crimes in Shah Qabul, Kotwali, Pahari Pura, Gulbahar, Agha Mir Jani, Khan Raziq, Shaheed Gulfat Hussain, Faqirabad and Bhana Mari, stolen items were recovered during the crackdown.

According to the SP, 16 accused of 12 gangs involved in the criminal activities were arrested. During the operation, a total of 19 motorcycles, 4 cars, a rickshaw, 12 mobile phones, Rs 300,000 in cash and gold jewelery worth millions of rupees were recovered from the possession of the accused.