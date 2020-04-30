The suspects are citizens of Afghanistan

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Rangers and Police, in a joint operation, arrested two dacoits from SITE area of the port city.

According to spokesperson of Rangers, the two forces conducted an intelligence based operation and arrested two members of a wanted gang.

The arrested suspects named Khalil Ahmed and Hayat Ullah are citizens of Afghanistan and were residing in Karachi.

Weapons, ammunition and drugs were also recovered from the criminals. During the investigations, both confessed taking part in robberies, street crime and selling drugs.

