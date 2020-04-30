Woman's body found in Faisalabad hotel

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Body of a woman died mysteriously was found in a hotel in Faisalabad.

According to police sources, the body of a Lahore woman, identified as Esha Arshad, was found in a hotel in Madina Town.

Police said that Esha Arshad, 30, was staying at a hotel last night where a man named Shahid of Nisar Colony had met the victim. Shahid is the cousin of the deceased.

According to the police, the hotel staff went to serve breakfast in the morning and found the body in the room. No sign of torture or injury was found on the body of the victim. The victim s mobile phone and wallet were missing from the room.

Police have arrested the hotel manager during the preliminary investigation and have formally started investigation into the case.

Police said the accused involved in the incident will be arrested soon.



