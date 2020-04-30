Police arrest four target killers, dacoit in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police arrested four target killers and a dacoit during operation in different areas of Karachi.

According to details, District Kemari police arrested four target killers of Layari gang war from Mewa Shah Cemetery.

According to police four hand grenades, three SMG automatic Kalashnikovs and a 9mm pistol were recovered along with ammunitions from the possession of the accused.

During investigation accused confessed of killings, extortion, robbery and street crimes. Accused Alyan Baloch confessed to killing a man named Altaf alias Anu Bhai last month.

On the other hand police arrested an injured dacoit during police encounter while two accomplices of the accused managed to flee.

