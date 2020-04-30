The victim was unmarried and living alone in her house, said police.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Police have found the call data of Model Nayab who was murdered in Lahore’s defence area. Police have decided to include many of victim’s close friends into investigation.

According to police, the victim’s phone was missing from her house. The murderer had taken the phone with him/her and left the house from back door.

The investigation further found out that the dead body was left in a condition to make it look like a case of sexual assault.

According to the police, the 30-year-old model identified as Nayab was strangulated to death by unidentified men at her home in Lahore’s DHA.

The victim was unmarried and living alone in her house, said police. The dead body was handed over to the bereaved family after postmortem.