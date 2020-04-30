ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Police have arrested an unknown armed man who was roaming in front of the parliament house in the federal capital Islamabad Monday.

Secretariat Station Police arrested Malik Sohail for roaming in front of parliament house with weapons. A pistol was taken into custody from the accused.

According to sources, the person arrested from the front of parliament house was identified as Malik Sohail. 45-year-old Malik Sohail is a resident of Chakri. The arrested man appeared to be mentally ill.

