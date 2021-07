Three others were injured in the firing.

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Two brothers were shot dead by the opponents and three others were injured over a water dispute in Faisalabad.

Two groups clashed while making water way in the fields in Sakrandian village of Samundari. One group opened fire and killed two brothers Tahir and Asif.

Three persons were also injured in the firing and were shifted to Civil Hospital Samundari.