Policeman martyred, two dacoits killed in Okara

OKARA (Dunya News) - A policeman was martyred while 2 dacoits were killed during a police encounter in Okara.

According to the DPO, the robbers were looting passers-by and opened fire when police arrived. Asad Jamil, an Elite Force official, was martyred in the result of firing, while two robbers were also killed in exchange of fire.

DPO Faisal Shahzad said that the bodies of martyred constables and dacoits have been shifted to the hospital. Raids are being carried out to nab the escaped robbers.

