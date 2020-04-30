Two pet dogs to be put down for attacking lawyer in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The two dogs will be put down according to the agreement between the owner of the dogs and lawyer Mirza Akhtar Ali.

Humayun Khan and lawyer Mirza Akhtar Ali have reached an agreement in the pet dogs attack case. Any other such dogs that Humayun Khan has, he shall give them away, states agreement.

Humayun s dogs attacked Mirza Akhtar when he was out on a morning walk in the neighbourhood of Khyaban-e-Rahat of Defence Housing Authority an area in Karachi.

The dog owner will also have to register any other pets with the Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC) and not let out any other pet dog onto the street unless they are with a properly trained handler.

The agreement stated that Humayun will also donate Rs1 million to a local NGO.

