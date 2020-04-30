Mirza violently thrashed, harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Usman Mirza gang blackmailed the victim and received Rs 1.3 million, investigation in the case of violence against a boy and a girl revealed Friday.

Islamabad Police has decided to include terms of blackmail, extortion in the case. The police has also decided to put names of fugitives on passport watch list, sources said.

The police have sped up the process and plans to bring the case to a logical conclusion within a month after Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the incident.

Earlier, Usman Mirza was arrested by the Islamabad police after a video of a couple being harassed and assaulted went viral on social media.

In the video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.

“Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered the FIR, and initiated legal action,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

