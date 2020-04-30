Peshawar police foil arms smuggling bid

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Police in Peshawar foiled an attempt to smuggle large cache of arms during an operation and arrested two accused.

According to police, a suspicious vehicle was stopped at a check point in the area of Matni police station. During the search of the vehicle nine short guns, a Kalashnikov and more than 5,000 different bore cartridges were recovered.

Arms were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel area.

During the second operation, an attempt to carry weapons inside local court of Peshawar was foiled.

According to police, eight pistols, a Kalashnikov and an M4 gun were recovered from the parties appearing in court.

Police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigations have been launched.

