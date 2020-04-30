Islamabad: Man arrested for harassing couple

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A man named Mirza was arrested by the Islamabad police after a video of a couple being harassed and assaulted went viral on social media.

In the video, Mirza can be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.

“Islamabad police immediately utilized all resources to arrest the accused Usman Mirza in a few hours, registered the FIR, and initiated legal action,” Islamabad police said on Twitter.

