Charsadda: Man guns down wife, injures her sister over domestic dispute

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - A man shot dead his wife and seriously injured her sister in front of a court in Charsadda.

According to sources, the victim was living at her parents’ house after dispute with husband.

Today, as the victim was leaving the court after the hearing, Salman opened fire with a pistol, killing wife and injuring her sister.

According to the local police, they have arrested the accused along with the murder weapon.