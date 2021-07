KARACHI (Dunya News) - A dacoit was arrested after being injured by the firing of his accomplice during a robbery attempt in Malir Cantt an area in Karachi.

The two accused tried to rob a lawyer Mohammad Umar. However, a brave young man standing nearby grabbed a robber while other robber opened fire and injured his accomplice in the result.

However, both the accused managed to escape from the spot. Police took immediate action and arrested the injured accused Rabb Nawaz from Jinnah Hospital.