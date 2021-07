Ghulam Hussain was caught by people in the neighborhood

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – A woman was shot dead for rejecting a marriage proposal of the shooter.

According to details, the girl named Najwa was out with her mother for buying some medicines when man named Ghulam Hussain opened fire.

Immediately after the crime, Hussain was caught by people in the neighborhood. They beat him up and then handed him over to the police.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the crime and have begun investigations into the case.