Okara double murder: Postmortem report confirms both brothers raped before murder

OKARA (Dunya News) - The postmortem report of two brothers, five-year-old Ali Ahmed and 11-year-old Taha, in Okara has confirmed the rape of both the brothers.

According to details, the bodies of the two brothers, who were killed after being abducted from Rehman Colony in Okara earlier, were taken out of the canal by Rescue 1122 after a 36-hour operation and shifted to the hospital where an autopsy was conducted.

The post-mortem report found that the two brothers had been raped before the murder. According to AMS Dr Ijaz Shah, it has been confirmed that the two brothers were raped, but it is still unconfirmed that how many people were involved in the rape.

After the autopsy, the bodies of the two brothers were handed over to their heirs. When the corpses reached home, there was chaos in the whole neighborhood, everyone was saddened by the news. The funeral prayers of the two brothers were offered at 5 pm, which thousands of people attended.

On the other hand, the accused Noman and Tanveer in police custody confessed not only to killing the two brothers but also to rape.

According to police sources, the accused also confessed involvement of the third accomplice, Abdul Ghaffar. Police are conducting raids to arrest the third accomplice of the accused.