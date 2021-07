The woman was identified as Fozia.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – A woman was shot dead in provincial capital of Sindh, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to police officials, the incident happened in Shah Faisal No 5’s Bareli Colony.

The woman identified as Fozia was shot in the neck by unknown assailants.

On the other hand, a 50-year-old man was killed in knife attack after a brawl in Sanjrani Town’s Northern bypass area.