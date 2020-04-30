Faisalabad: Housemaid allegedly killed after torture

Faisalabad (Dunya News) - A housemaid was allegedly tortured to death and her body was hung from a fan.

A 16-year-old Swerea, resident of Jaranwala had been working at Sheikh Salman s house for 8 months in Ayub Colony area of Factory Area police station. A night before her alleged murder, employer informed Sewera’s parents about her ill health.

When the parents came to visit the girl, her body was found hanging from a fan. The heirs alleged that Sawira was also tortured by the owners earlier. Homeowners tried to color the incident as suicide after the murder, alleged girl s parents.

Police shifted the body to the hospital for postmortem.

