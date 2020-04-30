Man, nephew arrested for killing youth

KARACHI (Dunya News) - A man and his nephew involved in target killing were arrested by Jamshed Town Police in an operation in Karachi.

According to SP Jamshed Farooq Bijarani, accused Asim and Salman had shot and killed a young man named Usama in Soldier Bazaar. The accused had injured Usama outside his house on June 11 and fled to Faisalabad.

According to police, the accused had followed Usama before the incident. The accused were traced from CCTV footage. The accused were arrested on arrival in Karachi the previous day after hiding. Weapons and motorcycle used in the incident were recovered.

