Karachi: Accused arrested for injuring four during robbery

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Police in a major operation arrested the accused who injured four people in firing outside the house of MPA sadaqat Hussain.

According to SSP West Sohai Aziz, the arrested accused along with his accomplices wounded four people for putting up resistance during mugging bid.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sadaqat Hussain. CCTV footage shows accused shooting.

SSP West further said that the accused was arrested under the law and handed over to the investigating authorities for further investigation. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accomplices of the accused.

