The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for postmortem.

MANDI BAHA UD DIN (Online): Two people were shot dead by some unknown persons alongside the seasonal nullah in Phalia.

According to police, the deceased were sleeping alongside the seasonal nullah in Phalia when they were gunned down by some unknown assailants.

The bodies were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters hospital for postmortem.



Police have launched a search operation to arrest the killers.