PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Five people were shot dead in a jirga over a property dispute in Pesahwar.

According to police, a jirga was being held in the Pushtkhara area of Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over a plot dispute. Haider Afridi and Asghar Afridi group exchanged fire during the jirga.

Three people from the Haider Afridi group and two from Asghar Afridi group were killed while one got seriously injured. He was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex.