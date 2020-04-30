Khanewal: Man held for killing four-year-old niece

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - Police have arrested the real uncle of four-year-old Zeba Nadeem after he confessed to killing the minor girl during investigation.

Additional IG South Punjab Zafar Iqbal while talking to media said that the brutal killer in this murder case has been arrested within 24 hours.

"Zeba s killer is her uncle Benjamin, who is married and has a son", said AIG.

He said that the girl s disappearance was also reported by the accused Benjamin, who was at the forefront of the protest after she was brutally killed.

AIG Zafar Iqbal said that the accused kept on demanding arrest of the girl s killer in the media. During the interrogation, the brutal killer told DPO Ali Waseem that he had committed this heinous act to teach a lesson to his brother and sister-in-law out of resentment.

He said that the killer took the body of the girl in a rickshaw and threw it in the fields. The accused did not rape the girl, but strangled to death on the first day of the abduction.

