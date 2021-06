Two dacoits arrested in Islamabad during encounter

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Police have foiled a robbery attempt in Islamabad and arrested two dacoits while two policemen also got injured.

Police personnel rushed to the spot on a tip-off that dacoits have entered a house in Sector G-11 of the federal capital.

In exchange of fire two policemen got seriously injured while two dacoits were arrested.

According to sources two dacoits managed to escape while injured.