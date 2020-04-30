Man kills wife, mother-in-law in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In an incident of double murder that took place in Landhi Sherpao Colony a man shot dead his wife and mother-in-law.

According to the preliminary investigation of the police, the incident happened due to domestic dispute. The bodies were identified as mother named Kausar and daughter named Rimsha.

Police have started investigation after recording the statements of eyewitnesses. According to various eyewitness statements victim’s husband Ishaq used to stop Rimsha from meeting other men.

