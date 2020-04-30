The family and other protesters also blocked Railways track

KHANEWAL (Dunya News) - A body of 4-year-old girl was found in a gunny sack after being allegedly subjected to sexual assault.

According to details, the girl was kidnapped while playing outside with other children three days ago. Her tortured body packed in a gunny bag was found from nearby fields.

The family of the victim has alleged that Police took no action on the complaint few days back.

However, the police late took over the possession of the body to ascertain the cause of death as the family has alleged the minor girl was subjected to sexual assault being murdered.

The family and other protesters also blocked Railways track and stopped Sir Syed Express to demanded justice for the victim.